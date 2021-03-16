HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of IAA by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 20,014 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,290,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

NYSE IAA opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average is $58.71.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

