HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 59,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 19,090 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $62.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36.

