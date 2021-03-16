HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 40,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,637,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,118,000 after buying an additional 112,587 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,008,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after acquiring an additional 184,684 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,803,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after acquiring an additional 49,382 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,471,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after acquiring an additional 56,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

HOLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $845.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $16.31.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

