HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,991 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Shares of MC stock opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $58.04.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 112.24%.

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $903,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,566.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 43,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $2,376,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,877 shares of company stock worth $8,074,256 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

