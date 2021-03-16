Highlander Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Highlander Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,650 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,518,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,818,000 after buying an additional 1,182,837 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,069,000 after buying an additional 20,694 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,726,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,199 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,534,000 after purchasing an additional 192,916 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,334,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQUA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.89. 25,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,125. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $11,832,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 854,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,263,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $1,124,641.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,232.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 754,544 shares of company stock worth $22,163,259. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AQUA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

