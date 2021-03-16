Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Highlander Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.9% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,269,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,946 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,233,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,215 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1,148.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,171,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,605,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.82. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. HSBC dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

