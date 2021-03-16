Highlander Capital Management LLC Has $713,000 Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Highlander Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,338,425. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

