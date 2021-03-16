Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

HIBB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

In other news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $316,341.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,936.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $864,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 611.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.72. 19,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,259. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $73.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

