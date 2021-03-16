HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) Plans Dividend of GBX 3

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) declared a dividend on Monday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:HGT opened at GBX 319.83 ($4.18) on Tuesday. HgCapital Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 148.40 ($1.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 335.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 306.19. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.26.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

