HEXO (HEXO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. On average, analysts expect HEXO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of HEXO stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. HEXO has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $957.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41.
About HEXO
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.
See Also: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.