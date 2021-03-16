HEXO (HEXO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. On average, analysts expect HEXO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. HEXO has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $957.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 target price on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HEXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.51.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

