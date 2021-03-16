HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,568 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in HEXO were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 183,933 shares during the period. 35.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.40 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.51.

NYSE:HEXO opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $957.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.41. HEXO Corp. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HEXO Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

