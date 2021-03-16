Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Upgraded at Barclays

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.95.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL stock opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.29. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.