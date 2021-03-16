Heritage Trust Co Buys 150 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,081.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,198.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,188.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.