Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HENKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Commerzbank raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 126,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,186. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.