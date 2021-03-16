Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) Short Interest Down 43.7% in February

Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the February 11th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HPST traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 53,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,032. Hempstract has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.51.
