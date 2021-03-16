Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) Short Interest Down 43.7% in February

Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the February 11th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPST traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 53,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,032. Hempstract has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.51.

Hempstract, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol solutions in the United States. It offers CBD isolate powder and distillate oil. The company was formerly known as Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation and changed its name to Hempstract, Inc in November 2020. Hempstract, Inc is based in Warden, Washington.

