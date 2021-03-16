HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded down $4.81 on Tuesday, reaching $75.39. 36,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,574. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,502.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,903,542.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $135,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,686 shares of company stock worth $18,622,472 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. Raymond James increased their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.64.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

