Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 245,000 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,802,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Elastic by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESTC opened at $117.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.65 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $176.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.58.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.65.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,790,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,164.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 834,317 shares of company stock worth $120,152,779. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

