Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 507,546 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 507,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $70,808,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $117,062.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,719.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 3,689 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $498,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 601,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,205,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,580 shares of company stock worth $7,439,213 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. Raymond James cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.30.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $135.07 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

