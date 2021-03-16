Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 382,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $54,156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XLNX. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $128.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $154.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

