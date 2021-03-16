Head-To-Head Survey: Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) vs. Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners -1.22% -0.23% -0.10% Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Brookfield Renewable Partners and Brookfield Renewable, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 12 1 0 2.08 Brookfield Renewable 0 1 0 0 2.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus price target of $40.07, indicating a potential downside of 2.92%. Brookfield Renewable has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.74%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.2% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Brookfield Renewable’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners $2.98 billion 3.81 $10.00 million N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brookfield Renewable Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable beats Brookfield Renewable Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

