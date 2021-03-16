Head-To-Head Contrast: Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Patrick Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Motor Products $1.14 billion 0.89 $57.92 million $3.10 14.58 Patrick Industries $2.34 billion 0.91 $89.57 million $3.85 23.42

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Motor Products. Standard Motor Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patrick Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Standard Motor Products pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Patrick Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Standard Motor Products pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Patrick Industries pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Standard Motor Products has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Patrick Industries has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Standard Motor Products and Patrick Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Motor Products 0 0 3 0 3.00 Patrick Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75

Standard Motor Products presently has a consensus price target of $50.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.82%. Patrick Industries has a consensus price target of $73.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.48%. Given Standard Motor Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Standard Motor Products is more favorable than Patrick Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Standard Motor Products has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Patrick Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Motor Products 5.50% 13.88% 7.61% Patrick Industries 3.50% 15.75% 5.23%

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Standard Motor Products on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden. This segment's products include electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, variable valve timing components, safety-related components, tire pressure monitoring sensors and park assist sensors, and other engine management components. The Temperature Control segment provides components for the temperature control systems, engine cooling systems, power window accessories, and windshield washer systems of motor vehicles under the Four Seasons, EVERCO, ACI, Hayden, Pro Source, and Factory Air brands. It provides new and remanufactured air conditioning compressors, air conditioning repair kits, clutch assemblies, blower and radiator fan motors, filter dryers, evaporators, accumulators, hose assemblies, thermal expansion devices, heater valves and cores, A/C service tools and chemicals, fan assemblies and clutches, oil coolers, window lift motors, window regulators and assemblies, and windshield washer pumps. The company sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Latin American countries. Standard Motor Products, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moulding; interior passage door; slide-out trim and fascia product; thermoformed shower surround; specialty bath and closet building product; treated, untreated, and laminated plywood; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum and plastic fuel tank; boat cover, tower, top, and frame; CNC molds and composite part; and slotwall panel and component. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panel, drywall and finishing product, electronic, audio system component, appliance, wiring product, electrical and plumbing product, cement siding product, raw and processed lumber, fiber reinforced polyester product, roofing, laminate and ceramic flooring product, shower door, furniture, fireplace and surround, interior and exterior lighting product, and other product. This segment also offers transportation and logistics service. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana.

