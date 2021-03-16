Head to Head Comparison: Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) vs. IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IHS Markit has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aurora Mobile and IHS Markit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -32.00% -37.58% -19.00% IHS Markit 20.31% 11.03% 5.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aurora Mobile and IHS Markit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $130.21 million 5.57 -$15.78 million N/A N/A IHS Markit $4.29 billion 8.91 $502.70 million $2.32 41.53

IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aurora Mobile and IHS Markit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A IHS Markit 0 7 10 0 2.59

IHS Markit has a consensus price target of $83.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.85%. Given IHS Markit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IHS Markit is more favorable than Aurora Mobile.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of IHS Markit shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of IHS Markit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IHS Markit beats Aurora Mobile on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, and sharing and short message service. The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei on April 9, 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities. The Transportation segment pertains to automotive and maritime and trade products. The Resources segment includes upstream and downstream product offerings. The Consolidated Markets and Solutions segment offers product design; economics and country risk; and technology, media, and telecom portfolio. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.