Harte Hanks (HRTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect Harte Hanks to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTH opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. Harte Hanks has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 million and a PE ratio of -3.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harte Hanks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business markets that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

