Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HDI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.70.

Shares of HDI opened at C$31.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.78. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$7.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$661.53 million and a PE ratio of 17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

