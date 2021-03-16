Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

