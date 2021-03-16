Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $116,077.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $4,753,312.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 895,281 shares of company stock valued at $55,527,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

