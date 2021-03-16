Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $751,000 Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

TMHC stock opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

