Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RETA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.17 and a 1 year high of $186.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.91.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

