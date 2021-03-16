Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stake in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Acacia Communications were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 2,631 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $301,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,274 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $717,996.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,878 shares of company stock worth $1,798,604 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACIA stock opened at $114.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.78. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACIA shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

