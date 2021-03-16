Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 2,700 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 117.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIGI stock opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

