Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 10,500 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Outfront Media by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Outfront Media by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 254,200 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Outfront Media by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 730,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. Analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

