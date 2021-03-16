Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.61%.

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $73.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

