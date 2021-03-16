GXChain (GXC) Market Cap Tops $50.49 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001301 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $50.49 million and $11.84 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000656 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000474 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,070,907 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

