Guy Chiarello Sells 30,000 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00.

Shares of FISV opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.26. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $126.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

