Guggenheim Reaffirms Neutral Rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Guggenheim reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACAD. TheStreet raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.94.

ACAD opened at $29.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. On average, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $106,635.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $103,801.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,230,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,560,000 after purchasing an additional 69,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,482,000 after purchasing an additional 134,840 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $104,247,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,921,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,264,000 after purchasing an additional 116,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,358,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,634,000 after purchasing an additional 361,728 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

