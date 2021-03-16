Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Sells $144,880.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $144,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,729.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Mcandrews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $169,960.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $159,320.00.

GO stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $36.36. 507,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,307. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

