Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the February 11th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GEBRF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,243. Greenbriar Capital has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60.

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, management, and sale of various real estate properties and renewable energy projects primarily in Canada and the United States. It is also developing 100 megawatts solar project in Puerto Rico and 80 megawatts wind generation project in Utah.

