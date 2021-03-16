Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the February 11th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GEBRF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,243. Greenbriar Capital has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60.
Greenbriar Capital Company Profile
