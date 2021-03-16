GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures and provides natural and synthetic graphite and carbon based products and services. The Company offers graphite electrodes, petroleum needle coke, crystalline form of carbon and energy solutions for manufacture of steel, aluminum, silicon metal, automotive products and electronics. GrafTech International Ltd. is based in Independence, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $12.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GrafTech International will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.55%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GrafTech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 21.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in GrafTech International by 76.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

