good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the February 11th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of good natured Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLGBF remained flat at $$0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 46,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,432. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06. good natured Products has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

