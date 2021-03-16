Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GDEN. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $804.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 130.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.