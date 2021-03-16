Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) were down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 2,114,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,753,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Santander cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.01.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 149,277 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.