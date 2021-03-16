Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 144,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,513. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $420.71 million, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $2,520,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 528,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 65,547 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 242.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

