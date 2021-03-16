GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

