Georgetown University Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Georgetown University raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 88.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 12.3% of Georgetown University’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Georgetown University’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 38.9% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,503,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 43.4% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,081.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,198.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,188.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

