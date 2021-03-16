GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Hold

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GNMK. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

GNMK opened at $23.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.49 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. Research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $40,817.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,051.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $27,709.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 412,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,698.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,050 shares of company stock worth $3,789,958. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNMK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 654,193 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $7,738,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $6,809,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 620,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 424,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,420,000 after buying an additional 400,599 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.