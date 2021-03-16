Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to announce $48.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.40 million and the highest is $52.97 million. Genco Shipping & Trading reported sales of $49.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $202.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.40 million to $210.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $196.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.78.

Shares of GNK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.79. 535,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 6,902,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $56,734,949.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $151,129.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,200,440 shares of company stock worth $109,962,328. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

