Gemini Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $116.92 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00049930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.42 or 0.00669204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00071914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00026332 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00036550 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

GUSD is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 117,336,348 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

