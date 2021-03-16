Gartner (NYSE:IT) Upgraded at TheStreet

Gartner (NYSE:IT) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.14.

Shares of IT opened at $185.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Gartner has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $191.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

