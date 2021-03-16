Gameswap Hits Market Cap of $21.58 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Gameswap token can now be purchased for about $2.53 or 0.00004669 BTC on popular exchanges. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $21.58 million and $1.84 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gameswap has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.15 or 0.00453944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00061153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00051804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00096898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00070551 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.42 or 0.00544817 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,524,535 tokens. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

