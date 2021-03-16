FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Reduced by Wedbush

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cedar Fair in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will earn $2.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.01. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

FUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $52.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth $1,225,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cedar Fair by 173.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 502,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth $379,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

